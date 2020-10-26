Judge Married To AG Won't Recuse Herself In Backpage Case

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge refused to recuse herself from a criminal case against Backpage.com executives, saying her marriage to the state's attorney general has no bearing on her ability to remain impartial. U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich on Friday denied the motion to recuse filed by six former Backpage executives and employees, who are accused of facilitating prostitution through advertisements on the site. She rejected the defendants' argument that she can't be impartial because her husband, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, published a booklet aimed at preventing human trafficking. Federal prosecutors opposed the motion for recusal, arguing earlier this month that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS