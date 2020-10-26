​​​​​​​9th Circ. Unswayed By Arms Dealers' Blacklist Claims

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A weapons exporter and a South African reseller failed to demonstrate that the U.S. State Department unlawfully barred them from trading, a Ninth Circuit panel determined Monday, citing scant evidence and arguments based on a misunderstood email. Las Vegas-based exporter Robert Thorne and Dave Sheer Guns, a Johannesburg-based firearm chain run by Thorne's daughter and son-in-law, asked the court to compel the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to lift a "de facto debarment" on arms exports to Dave Sheer and recommence issuing export licenses. But according to the panel opinion authored by Circuit Judge Eugene E. Siler, the alleged ban likely...

