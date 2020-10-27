Uber Can't Escape NM Family's Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has dismissed Uber's suit to compel arbitration in an underlying case brought by the estate of a passenger who was shot and killed by a driver, saying a state court has already decided the issue of arbitration, which was the sole issue before the federal court. U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal said in Monday's order that a New Mexico state court has already denied the ride-hailing giant's motion to stay the wrongful death suit or move it to arbitration, with that court finding that passenger James Porter did not assent to Uber Technologies Inc.'s arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS