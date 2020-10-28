Top English Soccer League Sues Chinese TV Co. For $213M

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- England's premier soccer league is suing its former Chinese broadcaster in London for almost $213 million, claiming that the distributor defaulted on a lucrative TV rights deal by skipping payments. The Premier League has launched a legal battle at the High Court after its Chinese broadcaster allegedly missed payments for rights to live matches and highlights packages. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) The Football Association Premier League Ltd. launched its legal battle in the High Court after PPLive Sports International Ltd. missed payments for rights to live matches and highlights packages, according to an Oct. 22 particulars of claim that has now been...

