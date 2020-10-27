Judge Won't Exit OSU Sex Harassment Suit Over Adjunct Job

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal magistrate judge has determined that her recent work as an adjunct professor at Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law does not disqualify her from presiding over a former OSU graduate student's sexual harassment suit against the university. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsey M. Vascura held in an opinion Monday that because the law school is "one small and virtually autonomous part" of the university, she and other judges who teach there should not have to recuse themselves from cases that feature OSU as a defendant. Judge Vascura noted that she recently completed her one-credit, fall-semester course on depositions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS