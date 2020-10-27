WTO Greenlights EU Duties On $4B In US Goods

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization formally authorized the European Union to impose new import duties on $4 billion worth of U.S. exports, following a panel decision that approved retaliatory tariffs to counter illegal subsidies provided to The Boeing Co. While the Dispute Settlement Body panel decision issued earlier this month concluded a 16-year legal battle in the multinational forum, the governments of the EU and U.S. have not retreated to their respective corners, with both sides issuing statements committing to continue negotiations. Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People, reiterated his hopes for cooperation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS