Axed Accountant Lost Benefits With Firing, 5th Circ. Rules

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled that a former accountant for a Texas waste management company isn't owed a severance payout or stock awards because he was fired for just cause. A three-judge panel on Friday upheld a trial court's finding that Waste Connections did not owe Raymond Romo the nearly $100,000 he demanded in severance pay, or shares in its equity incentive plans, because he was fired for just cause after missing multiple deadlines and failing to mention that he found $400,000 in the wrong company account following a merger. "This court must address whether Waste Connections is entitled to summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS