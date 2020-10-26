Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Samsung Can't Duck Proposed Defective Dryer Class Action

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday trimmed some claims from a proposed class action brought by consumers alleging Samsung dryers contain defective drums that form cracks that can snag on clothes and create a fire risk but refused to throw out warranty claims.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said the consumers brought claims under state consumer protection laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act over the dryers. The judge sided with the consumers' argument that the one-year warranty for the dryers was unconscionable, as they have adequately alleged Samsung Electronics America knew about the defect and didn't disclose.

"They also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!