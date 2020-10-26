Samsung Can't Duck Proposed Defective Dryer Class Action

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday trimmed some claims from a proposed class action brought by consumers alleging Samsung dryers contain defective drums that form cracks that can snag on clothes and create a fire risk but refused to throw out warranty claims. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said the consumers brought claims under state consumer protection laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act over the dryers. The judge sided with the consumers' argument that the one-year warranty for the dryers was unconscionable, as they have adequately alleged Samsung Electronics America knew about the defect and didn't disclose. "They also...

