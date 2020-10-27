FCC Hits Ariz. Co. With $37.5M Forfeiture For Call Spoofing

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- An Arizona company must fork over $37.5 million for contacting people using fake phone numbers as a cover for millions of telemarketing calls, under a forfeiture order the Federal Communications Commission approved Tuesday. Affordable Enterprises of Arizona was ordered to pay the fine for placing "spoofed" telemarketing calls using false or undetectable numbers in order to make the calls difficult to track and, thus, sidestep do-not-call restrictions. The five-member commission voted unanimously to adopt the forfeiture order, with only partial dissent from Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, during the FCC's open meeting. The enforcement action dates to September 2018, when the FCC claimed that...

