JC Penney Finalizes Ch. 11 Sale Terms As Lender Fight Looms

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt department store chain J.C. Penney told a Texas judge Monday that it has finalized the terms of a complex asset sale through which retail landlords will acquire the debtor's operating assets and a group of lenders will acquire a new property-owning entity, even as those lenders are embroiled in an intercreditor battle. During a virtual status conference, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the final deal governing a master lease agreement for the go-forward relationship between the PropCo and the OpCo is completed, and the $1 billion sale transaction is ready to go before the...

