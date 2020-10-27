3rd Circ. Revives Oil Workers' OT Suit Without PPE Expert

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Rig hands for an oil drilling company have another shot at their long-running overtime class action after the Third Circuit ruled their case can survive without an expert's testimony that a lower court had deemed essential for the lawsuit to move forward. In an unpublished opinion Monday, an appellate panel said a Pennsylvania federal judge had erred when he tossed out the wage-and-hour suit after finding that an expert's testimony was necessary to prove that wearing personal protective equipment was "integral" to an oil rig worker's job. That would mean the workers could be paid under the Fair Labor Standards Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS