GAO Scolds Army For Unfair Review Of $80M Cleanup Bids

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers appears to have reevaluated proposals following a contractor's successful bid protest, new records show, ultimately awarding the protester an $80 million contract for emergency response environmental remediation. Weston-ER Federal Services LLC of West Chester, Pennsylvania, challenged the Army's decision to award the support services contract to Virginia-based APTIM Federal Services LLC in February, claiming the agency treated companies unequally in its review. The challenge paid off for Weston when the U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained its protest on June 1, finding that the Army had evaluated offers on criteria not outlined in the request for proposals,...

