Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accenture Can't Escape Liability For Marriott Data Breach

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A cyberattack that exposed the personal details of at least 383 million people who stayed at Marriott International properties could be considered traceable to the alleged negligence of the hotel giant's consultants at Accenture, a Maryland federal judge has found.

In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also ruled that consumers in multidistrict litigation have adequately shown that Accenture may have owed them a "duty of care" by managing a guest reservation database at Marriott-owned Starwood Hotels that hackers infiltrated over more than four years, swiping a data trove including more than 5 million unencrypted passport numbers.

Accenture, which had filed a motion to dismiss, provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!