Accenture Can't Escape Liability For Marriott Data Breach

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A cyberattack that exposed the personal details of at least 383 million people who stayed at Marriott International properties could be considered traceable to the alleged negligence of the hotel giant's consultants at Accenture, a Maryland federal judge has found. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also ruled that consumers in multidistrict litigation have adequately shown that Accenture may have owed them a "duty of care" by managing a guest reservation database at Marriott-owned Starwood Hotels that hackers infiltrated over more than four years, swiping a data trove including more than 5 million unencrypted passport numbers. Accenture, which had filed a motion to dismiss, provided...

