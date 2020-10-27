Calif. Concrete Biz Falsified Water Pollution Reports, Suit Says

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A California concrete company has been discharging contaminated stormwater from its plant and falsifying annual pollution reports in violation of the Clean Water Act, an environmental citizens group alleged in a complaint filed in California federal court Monday that seeks an injunction requiring the plant's compliance and remediation. Eden Environmental Citizen's Group LLC, which seeks to protect, preserve and enhance California's waterways, seeks injunctive and declaratory relief, civil penalties and remediation against Precast Concrete Technology Unlimited LLC, or CTU Precast, which manufactures concrete structures for commercial construction projects. Eden says that it informed state and federal environmental regulators about the alleged...

