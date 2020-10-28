Gibson Dunn Group Will Focus On Arb. Award Enforcement

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is launching a new practice group focused on the enforcement of arbitral awards and judgments, the firm announced Tuesday. The firm's Judgment and Arbitral Award Enforcement Practice Group will be co-chaired by partners Robert Weigel and Matthew D. McGill, who have led teams seeking to enforce major awards against Venezuela and Sudan, respectively. They will oversee lawyers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The group is unique, Weigel told Law360 Wednesday, for its "ability to take a case start to finish. To not only win in a courtroom but collect on it."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS