9th Circ. Told Feds Can't Find Cracks In Drilling Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have told the Ninth Circuit that a separate court's dismissal of a suit over offshore oil and gas seismic testing doesn't undermine a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to reverse a block on fossil fuel drilling in areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. The Natural Resources Defense Council and others said in a letter Monday that the appeals court should ignore the federal government's effort to end their challenge by citing a recent South Carolina federal court order that tossed a challenge to seismic testing off the Atlantic Coast. At issue in the Ninth Circuit appeal is...

