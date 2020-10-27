J&J Flags 'Moral Hazard' In Imerys' Del. Ch. 11 Disclosure

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt talc supplier Imerys Talc America's latest Chapter 11 disclosure "reeks of moral hazard" and potential conflict, according to an objection filed in Delaware on Monday by Johnson & Johnson, which is potentially on the hook for billions in debtor insurance claims. The consumer and health care product giant's objection was among the most critical in a string of objections triggered by Imerys' fourth attempt at its bankruptcy disclosure statement, with attorneys for talc injury claimants, insurers and others declaring the disclosures inadequate and the plan potentially unconfirmable. J&J argued that the revised plan fails to disclose key issues affecting creditors...

