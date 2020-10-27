Ill. Judge Trims Claims In Turkey Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed unjust enrichment claims and some state claims in a consolidated price-fixing lawsuit accusing turkey producers of illegally trading confidential information to curb supply of the birds and inflate prices. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall on Monday tossed some claims in the proposed class action against the turkey titans — like Perdue and Tyson — but kept the federal antitrust claims intact. The judge axed the indirect purchasers' unjust enrichment claims with prejudice, because they failed to specifically state which laws they accused the companies of breaking. "By failing to clearly state under which laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS