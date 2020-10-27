Google Rivals Want Meeting About EU Android Fixes

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Rivals to Google's search engine asked European antitrust enforcers on Tuesday for a meeting with the agency and Google to discuss problems with the search preference screen now shown to Android users as a result of the watchdog's case targeting the mobile operating system. DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine based in the U.S., sent a letter to European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager requesting a "trilateral" meeting. The letter was also signed by Lilo, Seznam, Ecosia and Qwant, search engines based in various European countries. The companies said they have already told the commission they are "deeply dissatisfied with the...

