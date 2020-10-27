Split FCC Sticks With 'Net Neutrality' Rollback

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT) -- A bitterly divided FCC on Tuesday approved a new internet order that Republicans say marks the last step in President Donald Trump's rollback of Obama-era "net neutrality" rules by concluding that the 2017 deregulation was the right thing to do and by settling a narrow set of legal questions that the D.C. Circuit ordered the commission to address. The Federal Communications Commission cleared 3-2, with vocal Democratic opposition, a three-pronged measure to tackle the appeals court's concerns about the rollback's impact on public safety, utility pole attachments and universal service support for low-income consumers through the FCC's Lifeline program. A GOP-dominated...

