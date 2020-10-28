DHS Failed To Properly Staff Forced Labor Division, GAO Says

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dedicated additional resources to blocking goods produced with forced labor from entering the U.S. since 2016, but it failed to ensure those programs distributed personnel efficiently, according to a watchdog report released Tuesday. The department increased its focus on forced labor following the passage of the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act, launching a new Forced Labor Division under the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2018. While the new division grew its expenditures from $1 million to $1.4 million in 2019, it had yet to complete a formal review to guide its staff and...

