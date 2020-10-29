Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 More Ex-EBay Workers Cop To Cyberstalking Charges

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Two more former eBay workers on Thursday admitted to participating in a cyberstalking scheme to harass a Massachusetts couple who ran an e-commerce blog, bringing to five the number of defendants in the case who have entered guilty pleas.

Former eBay intelligence analyst Stephanie Stockwell and former eBay special operations manager Brian Gilbert pled guilty before U.S. District Judge William G. Young to participating in the cyberstalking conspiracy and working with others to keep police off their tracks.

The couple listened as Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth B. Kosto summarized the scheme the employees concocted to terrorize the couple, and they later...

