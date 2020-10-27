Acting BLM Head's Resource Plan Unlawful, Groups Say

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Tuesday said a U.S. Bureau of Land Management plan to expand fossil fuel development in southwestern Colorado is unlawful because it was approved during the likewise unlawful tenure of acting Director William Perry Pendley. The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and others asked a Colorado federal court to invalidate the resource management plan, saying the BLM's approval of it violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, and the Endangered Species Act. A Montana federal judge earlier this month invalidated three resource management plans approved under Pendley after a finding he...

