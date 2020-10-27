Calif. Court Affirms Uniform Co. Can't Arbitrate PAGA Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ruled that an industrial uniform supplier can't shut down an office manager's wage suit filed under a California law that deputizes employees to collect penalties on behalf of the state's labor commissioner, even though the worker signed an arbitration agreement. Monday's ruling from California's Fourth District appellate court upheld a lower court decision that Enedina Aguirre does not have to arbitrate a claim she made against Prudential Overall Supply under the California Private Attorneys General Act. Prudential can't compel Aguirre to arbitrate her PAGA claim, despite her signing a waiver, since the state is the real...

