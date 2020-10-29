US Sprinter Banned From Tokyo Olympics For Missing Tests

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- United States track and field star and 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has been ruled ineligible to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after a disciplinary tribunal found he breached so-called whereabouts anti-doping rules. Coleman, who plans to appeal the decision, was charged on June 16 by the Athletics Integrity Unit for allegedly missing two anti-doping tests in 2019 and failing to update the AIU on his whereabouts for a third test, according to a decision dated Oct. 22. His suspension is through May 13, 2022, according to the decision, which followed a hearing that took place on Oct. 9....

