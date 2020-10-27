Boarding School Can't Arbitrate Student Skiing Death Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Tuesday reversed a trial court's decision to send to arbitration a suit accusing a New Jersey boarding school of causing a student's skiing collision death, saying the school's "tactical maneuvers" of waiting a year before raising the arbitration issue was unfair. In a published opinion, a three-judge Superior Court panel overturned a Monroe County trial court's grant of arbitration in a suit accusing Blair Academy and ski team coach John Padden of causing the death of a 15-year-old student referred to as J.D., who collided with snowmaking equipment at the bottom of a difficult, "black diamond"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS