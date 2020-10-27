IP Profs Want Justices to Resolve Split Over Jury Verdicts

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A group of intellectual property law professors has thrown its support behind Cochlear Corp.'s request that the U.S. Supreme Court review a $268 million judgment against the company for infringing hearing aid patents, saying a circuit split warrants the justices' review. In an amicus brief docketed Tuesday, the professors said that the high court should review one of the questions Cochlear mentioned in its September petition, which challenged a March decision in which the Federal Circuit used a one-line order to affirm a lower court's award in an infringement suit by the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research. Specifically, the professors...

