Hedge Funder Admits Lying, Ducks Fraud Rap After Gov't Flub

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A New York hedge fund operator charged with defrauding an investor who gave him $20 million to invest pled guilty Tuesday in federal court to lying to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in a deal reached after prosecutors failed to properly share their evidence. Niket Jain, 47, copped to obstruction of justice before Manhattan U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in a plea agreement that was contingent on the judge's Oct. 13 decision not to throw out the case despite a stern warning to the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office that such mistakes shouldn't be happening. Jain, who was also charged...

