Beam Suntory To Pay $19.6M To End Foreign Bribery Probe

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Distiller Beam Suntory Inc. agreed to pay nearly $19.6 million to resolve a criminal case over a subsidiary's six-year scheme to bribe an Indian official in exchange for license approval for one of its product lines, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Beam Suntory agreed to pay the fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement it entered to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into its charge that the Chicago-based company's Indian subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by engaging in the bribery scheme, falsifying records to hide it, and failing to have proper policies and procedures in place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS