BP Tells Texas Justices Cashed Checks Kill Royalties Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday debated whether an Eagle Ford Shale landowner effectively endorsed the pooling of her oil and gas lease with two others when, after originally challenging the idea, she deposited royalty checks and stopped voicing her opposition. BPX Operating Co. told the justices that La Salle County mineral owner Margaret Ann Strickhausen ratified the pooling by collecting more than a year's worth of royalty payments without further challenging the idea. It wants the court to overturn a Fourth Court of Appeals ruling that held otherwise. Strickhausen, on the other hand, contends when she deposited the checks, she assumed...

