Youths Vow Appeal After Court Dumps Canada Climate Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A coalition of youths say they'll appeal a Canadian federal court's decision to throw out their allegations that the government's policies worsen climate change and pose a threat to their well-being and future, which the court said is an issue better suited for policymakers, not the courts. Federal Court Judge Michael D. Manson on Tuesday said that some of the climate-change-related allegations are outside the bounds of the "demarcation of powers between the courts and the other branches of government." He also rejected public trust doctrine allegations that the government has failed in its obligation to protect air, water and other vital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS