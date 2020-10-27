Playboy Sues Over Knockoff Bunny Halloween Costume

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The owner of Playboy launched a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday against an online retailer that is allegedly selling Halloween costumes designed to mimic the "iconic" Playboy Bunny. In a complaint lodged in California federal court, Playboy Enterprises International Inc. accused Fashion Nova Inc. of trying to "piggyback" off goodwill that the magazine had "cultivated for more than six decades." "When people think of Playboy, one of America's most famous and recognizable brands, one of the first things that comes to mind is the Playboy Bunnies and their iconic costumes," the company wrote. "Fashion Nova, an online purveyor of 'fast-fashion' apparel, is...

