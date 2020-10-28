Davis Polk, Haynes Guide Assurant's $325M HYLA Mobile Buy

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Consumer services company Assurant said Wednesday it will acquire HYLA Mobile, a venture capital-backed business focused on smartphone returns and reuse, in a $325 million deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Haynes and Boone LLP. New York-headquartered Assurant Inc. said the deal bolsters its own trade-in and upgrade programs for mobile devices. Texas-based HYLA Mobile partners with mobile operators, retailers and insurers, among others, to facilitate device trade-ins and upgrades, according to its website. Together, Assurant and HYLA will be able to service at least 30 trade-in or upgrade programs globally, the announcement said. "Assurant continues to deepen...

