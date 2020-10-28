HUD Accused Of Firing Muslim Worker Due To Religious Bias

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development engineer leveled a federal discrimination lawsuit against the agency Wednesday that alleges he was fired because he is Muslim and of Middle Eastern descent, citing the Trump administration's Islamophobic rhetoric and policies. Bilal Assaad, who was a general engineer in the agency's real estate assessment center, said in a new D.C. federal lawsuit that he logged a year with the agency before he was let go in January 2018 for alleged "lack of fitness" for the role. The agency later revealed through internal government proceedings over the dispute that Assaad had been...

