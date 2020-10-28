FCC's Pai Presses To Open 5.9 GHz Band To Wi-Fi

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The FCC will vote in November on opening spectrum in the 5.9-gigahertz band for unlicensed uses including Wi-Fi, converting part of the airwaves set aside for vehicle safety but still reserving 30 megahertz for cutting-edge auto-safety technologies. Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, unveiled the plan's details Wednesday after sharing the proposal with fellow commissioners the day before. Pai's initiative — which got some pushback from auto-related industries for taking away spectrum that was reserved for them 20 years ago — involves two parts affecting the 5.9 GHz band. The first part calls for permanently opening the lower 45...

