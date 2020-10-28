Italy Opens Probe Into Google's Ad, Data Dominance

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Italy's competition authority has become the latest enforcer to target internet search giant Google over its dominance in the digital markets, launching an investigation Wednesday into alleged abuse in the country's €3.3 billion ($3.9 billion) online advertising space. The Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said in a statement that it has opened a probe into allegations that Google has abused its dominant position in the market for display advertising, or the ads shown by publishers on their own websites. Enforcers said they are concerned that Google is preventing advertisers and other operators in the market from gathering the data...

