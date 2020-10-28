Feds Accused Of Botching Approval Of Maine Power Line

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government broke the law when it quietly and secretly approved a contentious major electric transmission corridor that would cut through pristine Maine forest land without taking into account significant environmental impacts, conservation groups told a federal court. The Sierra Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Mountain Club told a Maine district court Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers had rushed approval of the 171.4-mile transmission line construction by issuing a finding of no significant impact and environmental assessment and avoiding a public comment period. The groups say the process for approving the Central Maine Power...

