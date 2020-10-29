Giuliani Biz Circle Probe Results In 1st Conviction

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman admitted Thursday that he duped investors in a securities-focused insurance startup and lied to elections officials in a guilty plea that gave New York federal prosecutors a conviction in their probe of associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Defendant David Correia faces a theoretical maximum of 25 years in prison at his scheduled Feb. 8 sentencing before Manhattan U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who accepted his guilty plea via video. A plea agreement contemplates a sentence in the range of three years and calls for Correia to forfeit $43,650 and make $2.3 million of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS