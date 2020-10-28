Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Says NJ Law Boosts Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former legal aide who sued Fox Rothschild LLP alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of its former attorneys asked a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday to reconsider gutting her suit, saying a 2019 law giving sex abuse victims more time to sue saves her claims. Stephanie Jones urged U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to reconsider her Oct. 21 decision to toss the bulk of her case for being time-barred, claiming that the New Jersey state statute gave her a two-year look-back window in which to file suit. "The plain language of SB477 evidences the Legislature's clear intent for...

