Commerce Tags China, Others With New Export Curbs

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will broaden its license reviews for certain exports to China, Russia and Venezuela by determining whether the products' sale will make a "material contribution" to the development of those countries' weapons systems. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security's final rule — slated for Thursday publication on the Federal Register — will require the government to assess whether the export of certain items will aid the "'development,' 'production,' maintenance, repair or operation" of Chinese, Russian or Venezuelan weapons systems as the agency reviews businesses' requests to export goods with national security interests to those countries. "There is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS