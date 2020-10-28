Restaurant Chain Pays $1.8M To End Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Nando's Restaurant Group Inc. will pay nearly $1.8 million to settle accusations that the South African restaurant chain unlawfully required current and former Illinois employees to scan their fingerprints to track work time without obtaining their informed consent. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis granted final approval to the deal on Tuesday, settling claims from a class of nearly 1,800 current and former Nando's workers who alleged the chain's time-tracking practices violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. "This settlement comes at a great time for our restaurant-worker employees," the class' attorney, David Fish of The Fish Law Firm PC, told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS