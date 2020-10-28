Orrick-Led PayPal Invests $50M In Black, Latinx-Led VC Funds

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Online payment platform PayPal, working with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, announced Wednesday that it has invested $50 million in eight Black- and Latinx-led venture capital firms as part of its pledge to devote $530 million to supporting underrepresented communities and promoting racial equity. PayPal Holdings Inc. revealed its investments in Chingona Ventures, Fearless Fund, Harlem Capital, Precursor Ventures, Slauson & Co., VamosVentures, Zeal Capital Partners and an unnamed company as the financial services industry has reckoned with its role in sustaining racial and economic inequity. The last fund's name wasn't disclosed because it's currently fundraising and is required by regulators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS