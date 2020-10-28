WTO Chief Selection Stalls As US Blocks Front-Runner

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's push to appoint a new director-general hit a snag Wednesday as the Trump administration refused to support the race's Nigerian front-runner, moving the process into uncertain territory. WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters that the U.S. was the only delegation to withhold support for former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who had emerged as the candidate with the most support among the membership. Because the WTO operates by consensus, a single country can block virtually any move. Rockwell said that Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea was instead continuing to support the other remaining candidate, South Korean...

