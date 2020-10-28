Pot Farmers Say Calif. County Sitting On Grow Applications

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis growers claims in a new lawsuit that a Northern California county has been sitting on approximately 100 applications to cultivate marijuana for months and that the inaction could result in the loss of $50 million worth of marijuana. In a complaint filed Monday in California state court, the growers accuse Trinity County officials of failing to act on dozens of pending applications and of squandering or returning the application fees that the growers submitted. The county has provided no adequate explanation for the lack of progress, and the months of delays have put the farmers at risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS