Pot Co. 4Front Inks $30M REIT Deal To Pay Down Debt

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator 4Front Ventures said Wednesday that it will sell two cultivation facilities to a real estate investment trust for $30 million and then lease them back, using the deal proceeds to shed more debt from its balance sheet. A slice of the revenue from the transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. will be used to settle 4Front's outstanding debts with Gotham Green Partners, a cannabis-focused investment fund that has financed the Arizona-based company's recent efforts to boost cash flow. 4Front said it will continue operating the cultivation sites in Tumwater, Washington, and Georgetown, Massachusetts, under 20-year lease agreements, with...

