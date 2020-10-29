​​​​​​​Enhanced Counterterrorism Visa Screening Bill Hits Senate

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Senators from both sides of the aisle have unveiled legislation aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the country by increasing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement visa screenings at consulates in certain high-risk locations. The Visa Security Expansion Act — introduced by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — would amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to increase U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel's presence at up to 75 consular offices based on the agency's assessment of potential threats. Hassan called the measure "critical" to the effort "to ensure our country remains safe, secure and free," in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS