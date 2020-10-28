6th Circ. Seeks PBGC Take On Delphi Cuts After Trump Memo

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has indicated it may be interested in reviving Delphi Corp. retirees' bid to save their pensions a week after President Donald Trump directed his administration to look into helping the former workers, who endured pension cuts of between 30% and 70% a decade ago. In a letter docketed Tuesday, the appellate court directed the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. to respond to the retirees' Oct. 15 petition for a rehearing of their case. The retirees had requested that the Sixth Circuit reconsider its September holding that the cuts were OK. The Sixth Circuit gave PBGC, the federal agency that...

