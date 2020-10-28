FCC Lets AT&T Sell Off Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands Units

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- AT&T has cleared its final regulatory hurdle in the $1.95 billion sale of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations after the Federal Communications Commission gave its blessing to the deal and agreed to transfer the licenses. As long as Liberty Latin America sticks to the conditions it agreed upon with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Defense, the agency said Tuesday that it saw no issue with the licenses coming under foreign ownership. "After thoroughly reviewing the proposed transaction and the record in this proceeding, we conclude that the applicants are fully qualified to transfer the authorizations and licenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS