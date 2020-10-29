FCC To Make Top 100 Markets Provide Audio Description

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has said it will begin requiring broadcast stations in the country's top 100 markets to start following its rules for audio description, in a bid to make programming more accessible to blind and visually impaired people. Until now, only stations in top 60 markets were bound by the agency's mandate that channels provide a certain amount of programming that includes narrated descriptions of what's happening on screen during natural pauses in the program's video. But the FCC said on Tuesday that the expansion of the rules will ensure "that a greater number of individuals who are blind...

