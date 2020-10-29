Aetna To Pay HHS $1M For Exposing Customer HIV Info

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Aetna will fork over $1 million to the government to resolve federal privacy law breaches for improperly disclosing policyholders' HIV information in multiple mailings, the latest settlement in a string of similar violations and promises by the health insurer to change its data handling practices. The deal, announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, stems from Aetna Life Insurance Co.'s 2017 discoveries that it mailed nearly 12,000 policyholders paper copies of benefits documents where "HIV medication" could be seen through the envelope windows. Another 1,600 policyholders received mail with logos of the atrial fibrillation research in...

